Class societies report uptick in use of remote surveys

The impact of coronavirus-related restrictions on access to ships has helped accelerate shipowners’ use of classification society remote survey services.

Today, ABS reported that it is expanding its remote survey options for vessel owners and extending its remote survey and audit services for equipment and materials manufacturers and other key service provider firms.

“As organizations rely more heavily on remote and virtual operations, ABS is making it easier for vessel owners and equipment manufacturers to leverage digital applications by offering even more remote surveys and audit options,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABS has expanded its remote offerings to include Drydocking Extensions and Radio Renewals and will offer additional remote services in the near future.

Additionally, ABS has extended its remote survey and audit services to existing equipment manufacturing and external specialist clients enrolled in ABS programs in the United States, South America and Europe.

Powered by advances in remote technology, remote surveys and audits allow surveyors to perform a range of actions without being physically present while simultaneously capturing all survey and audit requirements. Access to remote surveys and audits allows for business continuity, particularly during challenging times that may create scheduling conflicts, personnel or logistical issues such as the current COVID-19 period.

ABS has created an easy five-step process to simplify the scheduling and delivery of remote survey and audit requests. More HERE

DNV GL SAYS REMOTE SURVEYS SURGE

DNV GL says that some 15,000 remote surveys and inspections have been undertaken since their launch in October 2018.

“At DNV GL it is vital our customers continue to operate and deliver without disruptions to class services, and at the same time it is essential not to compromise the safety of crews and surveyors,” says the society. “While our offices, surveyors and experts remain to be in operation, remote surveys have provided the flexibility customers need, with global round the clock coverage, and improved efficiency through reduced travel times and increased availability.”

“In these challenging times we are seeing the benefits of the full scope of digitalization initiatives that we have been building up over the past few years,” says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV GL – Maritime. “The use of remote surveys has meant that we have been able to limit disruptions to customer operations resulting from travel bans or quarantines involving our surveyors. Ship operators are able to receive immediately updated and verified electronic certificates, which make their business dealing with class, authorities and vendors much more efficient.” .”

Customers are able to request remote DNV GL surveys around the clock, independent of port calls, location, and time zone. Remote surveys are being offered both through DNV GL’s global DATE (Direct Access to Technical Experts) service, delivered through expert teams from Høvik, Singapore, Hamburg, Houston and Piraeus, and via regional offices.