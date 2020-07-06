Vigor awarded $133.4 million DDG 85 midlife modernization contract

USS McCampbell (DDG 85) departed Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, July 2, following 13 years of service forward-deployed to U.S. Seventh Fleet.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is en route to Portland, Oregon, where she will undergo her midlife modernization at Vigor Marine LLC, which has been awarded a $133,406,869 firm-fixed-price contract to prepare for and accomplish the McCampbell’s repair and alteration requirements.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $155,621,173.

USS McCampbell will receive comprehensive modernization for DDG 51 class ships to ensure a mission relevant service life. These improvements will include hull, mechanical and electrical technology insertion; as well as providing warfighting improvements that include upgraded machinery control system, integrated bridge and navigation system (to include physical throttles); advanced galley upgrade; wireless communications and digital video surveillance system upgrade; upgrade to a fiber optic local area network backbone; AEGIS baseline 9 upgrade (including updated guns weapons system); enhanced Vertical Launching System; multi-mission signal processor; and Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 upgrade.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2021.