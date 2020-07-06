Vigor awarded $133.4 million DDG 85 midlife modernization contract

Written by Marine Log Staff
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) seen transiting the Western Pacific Ocean in 2014. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chris Cavagnaro)

USS McCampbell (DDG 85) departed Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, July 2, following 13 years of service forward-deployed to U.S. Seventh Fleet.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is en route to Portland, Oregon, where she will undergo her midlife modernization at Vigor Marine LLC, which has been awarded a $133,406,869 firm-fixed-price contract to prepare for and accomplish the McCampbell’s repair and alteration requirements.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $155,621,173.

USS McCampbell will receive comprehensive modernization for DDG 51 class ships to ensure a mission relevant service life. These improvements will include hull, mechanical and electrical technology insertion; as well as providing warfighting improvements that include upgraded machinery control system, integrated bridge and navigation system (to include physical throttles); advanced galley upgrade; wireless communications and digital video surveillance system upgrade; upgrade to a fiber optic local area network backbone; AEGIS baseline 9 upgrade (including updated guns weapons system); enhanced Vertical Launching System; multi-mission signal processor; and Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 upgrade.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2021.

