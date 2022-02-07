VIDEO: Virginia-class submarine Montana completes sea trials

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that the Virginia-class fast attack submarine Montana (SSN 794) successfully completed its initial sea trials last week.

Built at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, the submarine spent several days at sea to test its systems and components.

Testing included submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. HII teams will continue the testing program and will deliver the boat to the U.S. Navy later this year.

“We are very proud to say the Montana and her crew performed exceptionally,” said Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Taking the ship to sea for the first time is a huge milestone for everyone involved. The crew, thousands of suppliers from around the country and shipbuilders from HII and Electric Boat can be proud the ship was successfully brought to life and will soon be part of the world’s greatest Navy.”