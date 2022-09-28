Vigor awarded $131 million DDG drydocking contract

Portland, Oregon, headquartered Vigor Marine LLC, , has been awarded a $131,151,747 firm-fixed-price contract action to accomplish the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) 2C1 drydocking selected restricted availability (DSRA).

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $131,826,808.

Work will be performed in Seattle (77%); and Everett, Wash. (23%), and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

The contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3).

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Built at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, the ship was christened and launched on 26 October 1991. The ship was selected as the Shock Trial platform for the DDG-51 class and was subjected to a series of close range explosions in wgat was then most demanding and complex surface ship shock trial test in the history of the Navy.