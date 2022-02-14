Lyon Shipyard to drydock a dry dock

Lyon Shipyard to drydock a dry dockWritten by Nick Blenkey
The Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) has awarded Lyon Shipyard a $16.3 million contract to complete the dry-docked availability phased maintenance availability onboard the USS Dynamic (AFDL-6) and Barge (YFND-30).
Delivered in 1944 by the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, Eureka, Calif., USS Dynamic is an auxiliary floating dry dock, while YFND-30 is its supporting work barge.
The work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., where both MARMC and Lyon Shipyard are located and is expected to be completed by January 2023.
- Without getting to deep into the thickets of Navy history, USS Dynamic is the third oldest ship in commission in the U.S. Navy, the oldest being the USS Constitution and the third being the USS Pueblo (AGER 2), classed by the Navy as an Environmental Research Ship and as a spy ship by North Korea, which captured it in 1968 and still holds it as a museum ship
