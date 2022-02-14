Lyon Shipyard to drydock a dry dock

The Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) has awarded Lyon Shipyard a $16.3 million contract to complete the dry-docked availability phased maintenance availability onboard the USS Dynamic (AFDL-6) and Barge (YFND-30).

Delivered in 1944 by the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, Eureka, Calif., USS Dynamic is an auxiliary floating dry dock, while YFND-30 is its supporting work barge.

The work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., where both MARMC and Lyon Shipyard are located and is expected to be completed by January 2023.