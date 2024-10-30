JAG Alaska awarded $18.7M USNS Grasp contract

JAG Alaska Inc., Seward, Alaska, has been awarded an $18,715,881 firm-fixed-price contract for an 81-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry dock availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet rescue and salvage ship USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51). The contract includes a base work package and three unexercised options for additional work and time that, if exercised, would take its value to $19,015,593.

Work will be performed in Seward beginning Dec. 29, 2024, and is expected to be completed by March 19, 2025. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va, is the contracting activity.

JAG Alaska Inc. took control of the Seward Shipyard in 2018. Located east of the City of Seward across Resurrection Bay, it is the second largest shipyard facility north of Seattle.

The eleven acre full service shipyard’s facilities include a Syncrolift and a TravelLift. Its covered work area encompasses 35, 000 sq. ft. of covered work area among other open work areas and provisions. A system of marine rails and transfer carriages employed for vessel transport, enabling vessels to be moved from to one of the several work areas, accommodating up to four large vessels at any given time. The facility also includes on-site machine, fabrication and paint shops.