Fincantieri Marinette gets $39.4 million more for Constellation frigate work

Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wis., has been awarded a $39,414,122 contract modification that exercises an option for fiscal 2022 engineering and class support requirements in support of detail design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate.

Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (30%); Newport News, Virginia (25%); New York, New York (10%); Columbia, Maryland (10%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (10%); Ayer, Massachusetts (5%); Arlington, Virginia (5%); Herndon, Virginia (2%); Camden, New Jersey (2%); and Tulsa, Oklahoma (1%), and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Work is expected to be completed by August 2031 if all options are exercised.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.