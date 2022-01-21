Detyens wins $18.2 million MSC contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded an $18,218,202 firm-fixed-price contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul dry docking on the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13).

Work will be performed in North Charleston and is expected to commence March 1, 2022, and be completed May 14, 2022. Contract funds in the amount of $18,218,202 are obligated in fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds.

This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and two offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.