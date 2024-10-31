Derecktor Shipyards to build daughter craft for CREST Wind SOV Written by Nick Blenkey









Derecktor Shipyards reports that it has been selected by Crowley and Esvagt’s CREST Wind joint venture to build a catamaran daughter craft. Designed by Chartwell Marine, it will be carried on the HAV 832 design SOV Operations Vessel (SOV) currently under construction at Fincantieri Bay for CREST and set to work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

The multihull daughter craft is designed to offer superior seakeeping performance and increased stability, providing a comfortable, safe and workable platform for Siemens Gamesa’s operations & maintenance workforce. The vessel will provide safe and efficient transfers of personnel and equipment between the SOV and offshore wind turbines, even in challenging conditions.

It vessel will be dual certified by the U.S. Coast Guard under subchapters T and L; a first for Derecktor.

Daughter craft specs

Length overall: 12.25 meters (40.05 ft)

Breadth: 4.2 meters (13.73 ft)

Draft: 0.6 meters (1.96 ft)

Accommodations: 2 Crew, 8 Passengers

Propulsion: Twin Volvo Penta IPS D6-500 propulsion system

“Our team is proud of this project and ready to dive in. Significant effort and collaboration with the CREST team got us to this point and our talented production team is ready to bring it home,” said Erik Derecktor, the company’s commercial manager – new construction. “We are excited to support the maritime sector’s energy transition, from hybrid and electric vessels to the offshore wind fleet.”