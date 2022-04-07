Conrad to build two ice class tugboats for USACE Written by Nick Blenkey









Conrad Shipyard, LLC has released more details about its recently awarded $16.9 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract.

Conrad says that the contract is for the design and construction of two CELRE Detroit Ice Class tugboats. The vessels will provide mobilization of various pieces of floating equipment on the St. Mary’s River, upper Great Lakes, and the Soo Harbor, as well as breaking ice up to 12-inches thick and performing ice scraping operations at the St. Mary’s Falls Canal.

“Conrad has a long history with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and we have built several vessels currently in service around the country,” said Conrad Shipyard CEO Johnny Conrad. “We are proud to provide the Army Corps with two more top quality vessels to service its Detroit District.”

The CELRE Detroit Ice Class Tugboats measure 76 feet x 25 feet x 10 foot 8.5 inches and are ABS classed as Maltese Cross A-1 Towing Vessels, Ice Class C0, Great Lakes Service with Maltese Cross AMS.

Each vessel will also comply with USCG 46 CFR SubChapter M requirements. The tugs are diesel powered, twin screw, open wheel, with 1,600 BHP and have deckhouses with galley/mess, berths, and sanitary facilities for a crew of three.