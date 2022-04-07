Conrad Shipyard to build two tugs for USACE

Morgan City, La., headquartered Conrad Shipyard LLC has won a $16,983,710 firm-fixed-price contract to build two tugboats for use in the Great Lakes. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received.

Work will be performed in Morgan City with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2024.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pa., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0014).

According to a “Sources Sought” notice issued in April last year, the vessels will be 2,000 hp ice class tugboats and will work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sault Ste Marie Area office on the Upper Great Lakes and in and around the Sault Ste Marie Locks.

The contract win comes less than a month after the news that Conrad Shipyard had won a Navy Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barge contract worth a potential $143 million if all options are exercised.