Conrad Shipyard expects to deliver first YRBM barge in 2023 Written by Nick Blenkey









Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., has now released some more details about the major U.S. Navy contract it was awarded earlier this week.

The Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad’s design incorporates functional spaces that allow the sailors to work, sleep, and eat comfortably.

Conrad expects to deliver the first YRBM barge to the Navy in late 2023. If the Navy exercises options for the additional barges, peak production is expected to occur from 2023 through 2025.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with the Navy to help modernize its fleet,” said Conrad Shipyard CEO Johnny Conrad. “Not only will this contract provide an abundance of jobs for our workforce in the Morgan City area, but it will also help to support a multitude of small businesses. I know our dedicated and hardworking men and women at Conrad are proud to work on this project which will ultimately benefit the brave service men and women of the U.S. Navy.”

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151-foot, 4-inch by 49-foot, 4-inch by 14-foot footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.