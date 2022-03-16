Conrad Shipyard wins Navy contract with $143 million potential

Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., has been awarded an $18,988,990 firm-fixed-price contract for the detail design and construction of a Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $142,906,420.

Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025. Fiscal 2021 appropriation account shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,899,485 will be obligated at the time of award.

The contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with six offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.