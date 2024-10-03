Colonna’s recognizes six apprentice graduates

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk. Va., last month held a ceremony recognizing six apprentice graduates.

Graduates of Colonna’s apprenticeship program have completed more than 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 576 hours of related technical instruction and, Colonna’s “embody the company’s values of respect, pride, truth, and family.”

“These graduates represent a new generation of highly skilled craftspeople,” said Jordan Webb, Colonna’s president and general manager, who presided at the ceremony. “They will apply their trade and technical knowledge to continue to grow their craft knowledge in welding, pipefitting, outside machining, marine electrical, and inside machining.”

The Colonna’s apprenticeship is a registered four-year program that combines classroom/ college level instruction with on-the-job training under the guidance of experienced educators, skilled tradespeople, and industry leaders. This opportunity allows emerging professionals to earn while they learn.

Colonna’s Shipyard has been an apprentice sponsor since 1986. Applications for its 2025 apprentice cohort will open November 4, 2024.

Colonna’s Shipyard. is located in the historic Berkley section of Norfolk, and is the oldest continuous family owned and operated private shipyard in the United States. Founded in 1875 by Charles J. Colonna, a 26 year old ship carpenter with limited resources, the early business was limited to pier-side repairs. Within two years, Charles had added his first marine railway powered by two horses that had a lift capacity of about 40 tons, and he was off and running.

Although over 140 years old, Colonna’s Shipyard continues to maintain its commitment to modernization, making the capital investments necessary for improvements in efficiency and productivity. Today, Colonna’s is a diverse industrial company with extensive capabilities in commercial and government ship repair, machining and large steel fabrication.