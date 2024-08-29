BAE San Diego and Vigor get NAVSEA contracts worth $254M

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Washington, D.C., yesterday awarded two shipyards contracts worth a total of $253,923,531 for work on Arleigh Burke class destroyers. Both contracts include options that, if exercised, could substantially increase their value.

BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $177,821,136 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract action N00024-24-C-4423 for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of the USS Halsey (DDG 97), a Chief of Naval Operations FY 2024 Depot Modernization Period (DMP). The scope of the procurement includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the USS Halsey (DDG 97) Fiscal 2024 DMP.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $225,596,312.

Work will be performed in San Diego,aand is expected to be completed by April 2026.

This contract was not competitively procured, but was awarded in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a) (3) (Industrial Mobilization).

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $76,102,395 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Fiscal 2025 Docking Selected Restricted Availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical maintenance, modernization, and repair programs.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value of this contract to $84,194,754.

Work will be performed in Portland, and is expected to be completed by November 2025.

NAVSEA says that this contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award (SAM) website, with two offers received.