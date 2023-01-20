MARAD’s Daniel Ladd to talk construction funding at TTB 2023 Written by Heather Ervin









On March 7-8 in Mobile, Ala., Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2023 will once again bring together owners, operators, naval architects, shipbuilders and more to discuss advances in technology and design, as well as methods of meeting environmental and economic goals.

On the afternoon of Day 1 (March 7), Daniel Ladd, program manager for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD)’s Capital Construction Fund program, will present on “How the Newly Expanded Capital Construction Fund Program Can Help Your Shipbuilding Program.”

During his talk, Ladd will go over the tax deferral program and what’s available for Jones Act shipowners and operators. In December, Congress expanded the eligibility criteria for the program to include nearly all tugs and barges. Ladd will also go over how the program can reduce the cost of tug and barge construction programs.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Daniel Ladd has served as the director of the Office of Financial Approvals at MARAD since January 2013. As the director, Ladd is responsible for the administration of the Capital Construction Fund and Construction Reserve Fund programs, for determining fair and reasonable rates for food aid cargo shipped by the U.S. government and for providing financial and economic advice to MARAD leadership and to the managers of numerous other agency programs, including the Small Shipyard Grant program, Deepwater Port Licensing program, the Maritime Security, Cable Security and Tanker Security programs and the Federal Ship Financing program.

He previously served as an analyst and later director of the Office of Marine Financing, which administers the Federal Ship Financing (commonly known as the Title XI) Program, where he was involved in financing a wide variety of vessels and shipyard improvement projects as well as managing an over $2 billion loan guarantee portfolio. He has also served as a member of the US delegation to the International Working Group on Export Credits.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Ladd holds a Master of Public and International Affairs degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there earlier this year.”

Registration is now open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

For information on TTB 2023 sponsorship opportunities, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or [email protected].

While sponsors continue to come in for the event, sponsoring companies as of the date of this story include:

Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings (Platinum); ABB (Gold); Bergan Marine Systems (Gold); Conrad Shipyards (Silver); Schottel/elkon (Silver); ABS (Silver); Christie & Grey (Silver); GL Power (Silver); Kongsberg (Silver); RIX Industries (Silver); MER Equipment (Silver); mtu – A Rolls-Royce Solution (Silver); All American Paint & Supply Inc. (Silver); On Site Alignment (Silver); Crowley (Silver); Karl Senner (Silver); Vulkan Couplings (Silver); Acquity International (Bronze); Bristol Harbor Group (Bronze); DMT Marine Equipment (Bronze); Elliott Bay Design Group (Bronze); Austal USA (Bronze); JonRie (Bronze); Laborde Products (Bronze); MOPS (Bronze); Panolin (Bronze); Hockema Group (Bronze)Phoenix (Bronze); TNEMEC (Bronze); Rypos (Bronze); United Safety & Survivability Corporation / Fireboy – XinTex (Bronze); Shift Clean Energy (Bronze)