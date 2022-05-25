WinGD introduces on-engine iCER

Winterthur, Switzerland, headquartered low-speed gas and diesel engine developer WinGD has introduced an on-engine version of its Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) emissions reduction system.

Designed to reduce methane slip emissions and cut fuel consumption on WinGD’s widely deployed X-DF dual-fuel engines, iCER is the first X-DF 2.0 technology introduced to further boost the emissions performance and efficiency of the X-DF two-stroke engine series. While X-DF engines running on LNG already offer a more than 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a dramatic reduction in air pollution compared to fuel oil, the addition of iCER delivers a 50% reduction of methane slip in gas mode. Combined with better fuel efficiency, this reduces total greenhouse gas emissions by up to 8% in gas mode. Running on diesel, iCER improves the emissions performance of X-DF engines by 6%.

The on-engine iCER offers the same advantages while simplifying testing, building and installation of the engine, as well as reducing the engine room space needed for emissions reduction equipment. The exhaust gas cooler and all exhaust gas flow control components are installed on the engine, offering significant engine room design flexibility.

“This important addition to the choices in our X-DF2.0 portfolio extends the benefits to all shipyards and global engine builders with an improved arrangement and a production-friendly design for minimiz

ed manufacturing and installation costs,” said Dr. Rudolf Holtbecker, executive director of operations at WinGD.

On-engine iCER is initially available on WinGD’s X72DF engines, which have become the standard on modern LNG carriers. Minimizing methane slip on LNG carriers has an added benefit for operators using their cargo as fuel, allowing them to maximize the value of the LNG delivered. The technology will be rolled out to other models in the X-DF engine range.

The principle behind iCER is to minimize emissions by regulating air and exhaust gas flow. By cooling and recirculating exhaust back to the engine, more gases which can contribute to climate change are combusted without escaping into the atmosphere.

As well as reducing methane slip and total greenhouse gas emissions, both on- and off-engine iCER enable compliance with IMO’s Tier III NOx limits, whether using LNG or diesel fuels.