China Merchants unveils 11,000-CEU PCTC design

How big can car carriers get? As we reported Tuesday, Seaspan Corporation has just ordered six 10,800 CEU (car equivalent unit) capacity pure car truck carriers (PCTCs), with options for four more, at China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. Now DNV reports that it has awarded another Chinese yard, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate for an 11,000-CEU PCTC design.

Currently the world’s largest car carrier design, the 234 meter long and 40 meter wide ship will have 14 decks allowing 11,000 car equivalent units (CEUs) to be stored simultaneously, which, says DNV, not only increases efficiency but also reduces the transport cost per vehicle.

Image: Deltamarin

By implementing a combination of decarbonization measures, the so-called “Super Large Smart Green 11,000” design will achieve a reduction in carbon emissions in line with the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 and NOx Tier III, says DNV. It will use LNG as its primary fuel and will be equipped with a 4,200 cubic meter LNG storage tank.

With the assistance of China Merchants Group’s Turku, Finland, headquartered ship design company Deltamarin, the hull line of the vessel has been optimized through numerous CFD calculations and ship model tests. Additional energy-saving features include a stern flow optimization device and an air lubrication system, with the integration of hybrid propulsion systems and solar power further reducing energy consumption.

“We expect the market for electric vehicles to continue to grow, driving demand for PCTCs,” “ said Norbert Kray, regional manager Greater China at DNV Maritime. “Scale, energy efficiency and low carbon fuel are key to reducing emissions from the transport of these vessels. As a leading class for car carriers, DNV is honored to be entrusted with the assessment of this next generation of car carriers and we look forward to working with China Merchants to bring these vessels to the water.”

According to China Merchants, the shipyard is already in discussions with potential customers for the 11,000-CEU PCTC.