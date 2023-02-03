Incat Crowther boutique cruise vessel joins Tasmanian operator’s fleet

Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board has officially launched the latest addition to its fleet, the Odalisque III.

Designed by Incat Crowther and built by Tasmanian shipbuilder Richardson Devine Marine, the aluminum-hulled 24-meter boutique liveaboard cruise vessel can host up to 12 guests in six stylish and flexible guest cabins, each with its own ensuite.

The upper deck features three large guest cabins, a wheelhouse lounge and dining area as well as an outdoor dining and viewing area. The main deck features four cabins, a large indoor dining area, an outdoor viewing platform and the galley. Configured to offer a world-class dining experience while also being operationally efficient, the galley is conveniently located adjacent to pantry, refrigeration, and cleaning facilities.

In total, Odalisque III offers three outdoor viewing decks and a bridge open to guests allowing uninterrupted views of the spectacular Tasmanian wilderness. Odalisque III’s design has also allowed for the addition of two tenders, accessible from the main deck, to allow guests to enjoy shore excursions.

Incat Crowther’s CEO Brett Crowther said close collaboration with suppliers and On Board CEO Pieter van der Woude was a crucial element of the project.

“Our team enjoyed collaborating with Pieter and Richardson Devine Marine to help bring On Board’s vision of creating a floating wilderness lodge to life,” said Crowther. “Odalisque III has it all, from six stylish and flexible cabins to multiple indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment areas – all supported by state-of-the-art commercial dining facilities.”

