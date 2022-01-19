Veteran Staten Island ferry is being auctioned off

If you want to buy the historic Staten Island Ferry vessel John F. Kennedy, you’ll need to get your bid in by p.m. MST, January 19, unless the seller extends the auction.

The vessel is being auctioned off online by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

The 77 foot long. 1965-built double ended, passenger and vehicle ferry is described “as in poor condition” and as “having to be decommissioned due to mechanical issues” with the mechanical issues said to be “on the propulsion end.”

As of 6.30 p.m. January 18, the high bid on the vessel was $140,100.

Check out the auction here