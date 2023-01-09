Sembcorp Marine completes third Norled zero-emission ferry

The third of three identical battery-powered zero-emission ROpax ferries built by Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has been handed over to Norwegian ferry operator Norled AS. The vessel, the Leikanger, is now headed to Norway on board a RollDock dry tow transport vessel.

With a service speed of 10 knots, the 82.4-meter long multi-deck, double-ended ferry has the capacity to carry 300 persons, as well as 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.

Constructed based on a proprietary design developed by Sembcorp Marine’s wholly-owned Norwegian-based subsidiary, LMG Marin AS, Leikanger incorporates a range of environmentally-friendly features. Like its sister ferries, Hella and Dragsvik, which sailed off in March and July last year, Leikanger runs on lithium-ion batteries that will be charged by hydro-electric power. The vessel is also able to operate in hybrid mode, utilizing combined battery-diesel power, as an alternative.

The ferry is equipped with capabilities for optimal performance and enhanced energy efficiency, with features such as quick-connection shore charging plugs, auto-mooring and auto-cross capabilities, efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems, as well as minimized hotel and auxiliary load solutions.

Leikanger will be deployed on Norled’s short sea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections in Norway, joining the first sister unit Hella, which commenced service in May 2022, and second sister vessel Dragsvik, which started operations in December 2022.

After loading onboard dry tow transport, Leikanger has successfully set sail for Norway [Photo: SCM, all rights reserved]

“We are pleased that our proprietary zero-emission ROpax vessel design and innovative hydro-electrification technology have been successfully integrated into the development of Norled’s three battery-operated ferries built by the Group,” said LMG Marin managing director Torbjorn Bringedal. “Custom-designed to fulfill Norled’s sustainability, safety and operational requirements, these ROpax ferries will further enhance Norled’s strategic positioning as a leading operator of sustainable ferry services.”

“Our close partnership with Norled has enabled us to successfully complete the triple Ropax newbuilds,” said Tan Heng Jack, head of specialized shipbuilding at Sembcorp Marine. “We join Norled in celebrating the successful completion of Leikanger with zero lost-time incident and its sailaway for deployment in Norway, together with sister vessels, Hella and Dragsvik, to enhance Norled’s green fleet operations.”

Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, said: “Sembcorp Marine continues to advance environmental sustainability through developing industry-leading solutions to drive the global transition towards cleaner energy solutions and maritime decarbonization. The successful completion of the final unit of Norled’s series of three zero-emission ROpax ferries is a validation of our green innovation capabilities and proven expertise in delivering sustainable solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries.”