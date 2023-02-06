Baleària ups the power in second 123 meter LNG-fueled RoPax Written by Nick Blenkey









While the Margarita Salas, the second 123 meter LNG-fueled RoPax ferry ordered by Spanish ferry operator Baleària, will have the same dimensions as its sister-vessel, the Eleanor Roosevelt, the new vessel’s Wärtsilä engines will have ten percent greater power and increased efficiency. It will also feature the latest-generation WXJ Wärtsilä waterjets.

“This new ship will combine the most competitive features of the Eleanor Roosevelt with a series of innovations in its design and engineering to enhance the customer experience,” says Pablo Garcia, new builds project manager at Baleària.

The ship is on order at the Armon shipyard in Gijón, Spain.

Wärtsilä’s scope of supply includes four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines operating primarily on LNG fuel, four Wärtsilä WXJ steerable-reversible inboard hydraulic waterjets with Protouch propulsion control system, and two LNGPac fuel storage and supply systems.

Wärtsilä integrated drivetrain package

“It is an honor to have been selected as the integrated drivetrain package supplier for this state-of-the-art vessel. We have been able to offer superior technical performance, the best power-to-weight ratio, the best overall equipment efficiency, and enhanced integration support. This represents a value proposition that will make this new ferry superbly efficient,” says Jesus Puelles, general manager sales, Spain Wärtsilä.

The IMO Tier III compliant Wärtsilä 31DF is the most powerful engine in its class The diesel version of the Wärtsilä 31 has been recognized by Guinness World Records as being the most efficient diesel engine in the world.

The axial flow of the Wärtsilä waterjets reduces the installation footprint by an average of 25% compared to conventional systems.

The propulsion system will enable the LNG-fueled RoPax vessel to reach a service speed of 35 knots.