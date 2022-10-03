MAN and Norwegian ink MOU on methanol fueling

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) on a project to retrofit a medium-speed MAN 48/60 engine to make it capable of dual-fuel diesel/methanol operation.

The MoU provides for a multi-stage project with the third and final stage involving the completion of field testing and engine handover to NCLH for commercial operation.

Bernd Siebert – Head of Retrofit & Upgrades at MAN PrimeServ – said: “At MAN Energy Solutions, we understand the need to form alliances on the road to decarbonisation. NCLH is a long-time partner with whom we have successfully cooperated on projects in the past and, in the context of this important venture, is the first cruise company that we have chosen to work with.”

He continued: “As a fuel, methanol is quickly becoming an option within the market. It is a clean, efficient and safe future-fuel that offers a path to decarbonization through significant greenhouse-gas reductions, and is net-zero when produced from renewable energy sources. This memorandum underlines our mutual commitment to reducing shipping’s environmental footprint and has the potential to show the way to net-zero for – not just the cruise segment – but the maritime transport industry as a whole.”

The signing of methanol fueling MOU the comes within weeks of Norwegian — whose brands include Norwegian Cruise Lines, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas — announcing that it had joined the Methanol Institute.

Robin Lindsay, Norwegian’s EVP of vessel operations at Norwegian said then that Norwegian was carrying out a feasibility assessment of retrofitting existing engines to operate with dual fuels – diesel and methanol.