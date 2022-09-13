Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings joins the Methanol Institute

Thus far there are no methanol-fueled cruise ships. However, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be and the Methanol Institute has just welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYCE: NCLH) as its newest member.

Norwegian operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands with a combined fleet of 29 ships and a pipeline of eight additional ships on order through 2027.

Norwegian has a long-term climate action strategy with a commitment to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through reducing carbon intensity, investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.

“We are pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a member,” said Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan. “The cruise segment is an important part of the global maritime industry, and MI looks forward to working with Norwegian as they explore the use of methanol as a key component of their climate action strategy.”

“Norwegian joined the Methanol Institute to collaborate, share and adapt solutions alongside the Institute’s members of methanol producers, distributors and technology providers,” said Robin Lindsay, executive vice president of vessel operations at Norwegian. “In its participation, Norwegian will share key learnings from its feasibility assessment of retrofitting existing engines to operate with dual fuels – diesel and methanol. We are committed to doing our part to work with our strategic partners to collectively try to find a viable long-term solution to net zero.”

As methanol gains traction as marine fuel, one take-away from Lindsay’s statement would seem to be that Norwegian has already been taking a hard look at converting engines to methanol dual fuel operation — as indeed have the leading manufacturers of the four-stroke engines that dominate the cruise ship propulsion sector.