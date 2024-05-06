Senegal operator commissions new fast supply vessel

Oil Senegal Support Services (O3S), a homegrown Senegalese operator set up to support servicing the country’s emerging offshore energy sector, has commissioned Incat Crowther and Penguin International to design and construct a new 36-meter fast supply vessel (FSV).

Construction on the new FSV is expected to start later this year, with delivery of the new vessel expected in 2025.

The state-of-the-art vessel will be capable of transporting 28 service personnel as well as 20 tonnes of cargo at speeds of up to 33.5 knots. The design incorporates features from both the offshore wind and offshore oil and gas sectors.

The FSV’s underlying catamaran hull form is derived from Penguin’s proven WindFlex-32 crew transfer vessel (CTV), which was codeveloped with Incat Crowther.

The vessel’s air-conditioned cabin on the main deck will feature spacious and comfortable seating as well as a medical suite, two toilets and dedicated luggage holds. The main cabin will also contain a refreshment kiosk and large TVs for safety briefings. Each demi hull features two berths for the vessel’s crew in addition to bathrooms complete with shower facilities.

The 62 square meter foredeck is arranged to optimize operational flexibility with a dedicated, enclosed cargo area and a Reflex Marine FROG crew transfer crane to enables the safe transfer of personnel from the vessel to offshore infrastructure. The vessel will also feature an ultra-high performance bow fender to optimize safety when transferring personnel to the platform in open ocean conditions.

The vessel’s elevated wheelhouse provides an excellent line of sight for the captain, while the upper deck also features a spacious, dedicated mess area and toilet for service personnel and the vessel’s four crew.

Designed with operational efficiency in mind, the new FSV will also be fitted with the latest emissions reduction technology to ensure it is IMO Tier III compliant – offering emissions compliance significantly beyond other vessels operating in the region.

“We’re excited to be working with our partners at Penguin International on this project,” said Incat Crowther technical manager Sam Mackay. “Incat Crowther and Penguin International have a track record of delivering for offshore energy operators seeking bespoke, operationally efficient state-of-the-art vessels. This project will add to the growing number of work boats and CTVs servicing the global offshore energy sector that have been designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and Penguin International.“