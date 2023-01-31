VIDEO: Smokestack implosion marks milestone in preparing New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal Written by Nick Blenkey









Foss reports that demolition continues at the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal site in preparation to support offshore wind projects off Massachusetts and the U.S Northeast seaboard.

Demolition of the Power Station building at the site reached a demolition milestone with the implosion of the plant’s towering smoke stack last Friday morning, January 27, and local TV cameras were on hand to capture the event.

“There has been a significant amount of work to get us to this point and we could not have gotten here without the support of the people in the neighboring community and government officials on both the local and state level,” said Andrew B. Saunders, president of the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal. “The implosion of the smokestack symbolizes a point of cleaning up this site and transitioning to clean energy.”

The terminal, slated to open in spring 2023, will provide storage and laydown areas for equipment and materials, berth facilities for a range of vessels such as crew transfer vessels (CTV) and service operation vessels (SOV) as well as Foss tugs and barges. It will also house new office space for project teams, crew marshaling facilities, workspaces and a marine coordination center for technicians supporting the Massachusetts offshore wind industry.

“The demolition of the Cannon Street Station marks an important milestone in New Bedford’s effort to become the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy as the new Foss Terminal will be able to serve a variety of maritime support functions. We are rapidly modernizing the Port of New Bedford, and we are grateful that Foss will be a major part of the Port’s future,” said New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell

“Progress is being made at the terminal and the implosion of the smokestack serves as the milestone as we prepare to serve the offshore wind market,” said Joel Whitman, president of Foss Offshore Wind. “The repurposing of this facility to support offshore wind has been a vision for many in this community and it is great to see the project continue to take shape,” added Whitman.