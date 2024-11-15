VIDEO: Offshore wind boosts American manufacturing

Released this week by Oceantic Network, the new video “American Manufacturing for Offshore Wind,” highlights the transformative impact offshore wind energy is having on manufacturers across the United States.

Hundreds of companies across the country have answered the call for the U.S. to tap into this energy resource, the result of over $40 billion in investment in American manufacturing, shipbuilding, and other sectors.

The video is a result of Oceantic’s U.S. Offshore Wind Jobs Tour, an ongoing project documenting the American people and companies building offshore wind projects.

The video tells the story of several companies that have successfully pivoted their operations to support the U.S. offshore wind industry. In Louisiana, Aikido Technologies is creating innovative solutions to advance floating offshore wind technology through a partnership with Morrison Energy, a company with over 40 years of experience working in the offshore oil and gas industry. The partnership is sourcing steel from multiple companies across the Gulf South. On the East Coast, Nexans expanded its Charleston, South Carolina facility to make it the first high-voltage subsea export cable facility in the U.S., able to supply cables to not only U.S. offshore wind projects, but also those in Europe. In Maryland, Crystal Steel Fabricators hired 50 skilled craftsmen to cut, weld, blast, and paint steel components for the U.S. offshore wind industry. EEW American Offshore Structures in Paulsboro, New Jersey stood up a new factory to fabricate the first offshore wind monopiles made in America. All these developments are driving significant local economic development and job growth.

“The U.S. offshore wind industry is leading a revitalization of American manufacturing, with hundreds of companies answering the call across a 39-state supply chain,” says Stephanie Francoeur, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Oceantic Network. “Companies are seeing incredible success by pivoting to offshore wind projects, opening new facilities, and upskilling their workforces to deliver locally sourced steel components for the first wave of offshore wind projects. The industry is putting thousands of Americans to work across the country, breathing new life into dormant facilities, and driving local economic development while helping to meet America’s growing energy demand.”