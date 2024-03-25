Strategic inks agreement to develop novel CTV using SES technology Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed an agreement with Norwegian ship designer ESNA (Espeland and Skomedal Naval Architects) to develop an offshore wind crew transfer vessel using an SES (surface effect ship) design

SES vessels, also known as side hulled hovercraft or air cushioned catamarans, have side hulls like a catamaran. Between the hulls, fore and aft, are rubber seals into which fans blow air. This creates an air cushion that partly lifts the vessel up and out of the water.

Benefits claimed for SES are a combination of higher speed, increased operational wave height and reduced fuel oil consumption.

Strategic and ESNA are already working together on three SES crew boats for the oil and gas sector that are due for completion this year. The new agreement foresees a greater level of collaborations between the two companies on promoting SES technology for target markets that, in addition to offshore wind and oil and gas, include security and defense applications.

The plan is to start building the first offshore wind SES CTV during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Strategic has a long track record building CTVs for offshore wind with 36 vessels delivered since 2012. ESNA’s SES specialists have worked for more than 40 years on the design, building, construction and operation of SES vessels, and have a deep understanding of the offshore wind industry.

“We are delighted to formalize this agreement and look forward to continue working with ESNA in order to expand the portfolio of SES designs and offer vessels with this very exciting technology to a wider range of our customers,” says Eng Yew Chan, CEO at Strategic Marine.

“Strategic Marine was a natural choice for ESNA to team up with to further commercialize our technology and designs after having worked with them on other projects and experiencing first hand their excellent shipbuilding capabilities,” says Trygve Halvorsen Espeland, naval architect and co-founder of ESNA.

The SES concept for crew transport is seen as offering unique competitive advantages. The high speed ensures a shorter transit time and thus more time for work. The active SES motion damping system provides better seakeeping and higher passenger comfort than possible with conventional monohulls and catamarans. It is also used at the wind turbines to allow turbine transfers in higher wave heights. The low SES resistance offers fuel savings and reduced emissions in combination with the increased speed.

ESNA is supplying the vessel design package and an equipment package for the main SES systems. The ESNA SES equipment package simplifies the complexity during construction by fully replacing hydraulic systems with modular electrical systems. The fully automatic and modern SES control system enhances both energy efficiency and operational performance.