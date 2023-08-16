SEACOR Marine in agreement with new Jones Act CTV player Blue Ocean Transfers Written by Nick Blenkey









Garden City, N.Y., headquartered McQuilling Renewables has reached an agreement that will see SEACOR Marine provide technical and operational management of vessels operated by new Jones Act CTV player Blue Ocean Transfers (BOT).

According to a McQuilling Renewables announcement, “through this collaboration, BOT will deliver high-quality transport and transfer services for cargo and personnel to and from U.S. offshore wind fields on U.S. flag Jones Act compliant newbuild vessels.”

“The vision of Blue Ocean Transfers is to provide developers and their suppliers with competitive charter hire, as well as the superior reliability and availability that come from deployment and operation of a technically robust fleet of CTVs,” says the announcement. “BOT is a marine logistics equipment manager, whose equipment is chartered and deployed by wind field developers and their suppliers. The BOT business model leverages the specific knowledge, experience and skills of different organizations. It brings together targeted expertise in capital deployment, financing, ship construction, vessel management and commercial employment and is designed to ensure scalability to support a growing CTV market while providing competitive hire rates to charterers on safe, reliable and modern crew transfer vessels.”

John Schmidt, CEO of BOT’s parent company McQuilling Partners, said, “We are delighted to have SEACOR Marine join the BOT platform. Their deep expertise and acumen operating offshore supply vessels in U.S. and international waters as well as their previous CTV experience bring tier-one levels of equipment reliability and availability to BOT’s services and will increase our competitiveness in this expanding market.”

“We are excited to support the BOT model for CTV deployment in the emerging U.S. offshore wind industry,” said John Gellert, CEO of SEACOR Marine. “Our technical, operational and sustainability expertise, combined with BOT’s financial, commercial and project management experience will provide innovative solutions in the marine logistics supply chain for U.S. offshore wind.”

You can read more about Blue Ocean Transfers and its planned fleet on its website.