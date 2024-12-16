Ørsted names Amanda Dasch its new region Americas CEO Written by Nick Blenkey









Ørsted announced today it has selected Amanda Dasch as its new region Americas CEO, tapping a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the U.S. energy sector and several international markets. She succeeds David Hardy, who recently stepped down to join GE Vernova as chief commercial officer, wind.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amanda to our leadership team and to draw from her 20+ years of energy experience in the U.S. to guide and advance our plans to build an American energy industry across technologies, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, and battery storage,” said Rasmus Errboe, deputy CEO and CCO at Ørsted. “Amanda joins a strong region Americas team that is advancing a core market for our company, and I look forward to her joining us in January.”

Dasch joins Ørsted after approximately 20 years with Shell, most recently serving as vice president, renewable generation Americas. In that role, she led offshore wind development in North America and the onshore and offshore renewable generation portfolio in South America. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility in production, development, and offshore exploration. In addition to her executive roles in the U.S., she held management positions in Brunei and The Netherlands, including as vice president, strategy and portfolio for Shell’s upstream business.

“I’m proud to join Ørsted and build on the successes they’ve had in the United States establishing a new offshore wind energy industry and growing a multi-technology American energy platform, both critical to ensuring energy security and economic competitiveness,” said Dasch. “The U.S. energy market needs more domestic energy, and Ørsted is well-positioned to help meet this demand in the years ahead. I look forward to meeting the team and putting my experience to work toward our common goal.”

Dasch starts with Ørsted on January 13, 2025. Based in Boston, she currently serves on the board of directors for the American Clean Power Association, a position she will retain in her new capacity at Ørsted.