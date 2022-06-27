NYCEDC releases offshore wind innovation RFI

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has released a Request for Information (RFI) to catalyze local offshore wind innovation.

The RFI invites entities from the public and private sector to submit project proposals that have the potential to generate new technologies, businesses, and approaches to R&D and commercialization for the offshore wind industry specifically and the clean energy sector broadly.

After receiving and reviewing RFI responses, NYCEDC says it may release one or more subsequent Requests for Proposals for innovation-related infrastructure, which could lead to one or more awards with resources from New York City’s $191 million financial commitment to the 15-year Offshore Wind Vision Plan.

Respondents to the RFI can be a private business, academic institution, philanthropic organization, non-profit entity, or partnership of any of these. Examples of desired innovation include, but are not limited to:

Design (e.g., improving design of turbines, substations, etc.);

Materials & Construction (e.g., improving raw material usage and component manufacturing); and

Systems & Planning (e.g., improving grid integration / resilience and supply chain logistics)

“The RFI is a good step toward advancing New York City’s Offshore Wind Vision Plan and generating innovative ideas that help create new supply chains and clean energy infrastructure to maintain the offshore wind industry,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “I look forward to seeing all the great proposals that come out of this request for information and thank NYCEDC for engaging a diverse set of stakeholders to build a more equitable, healthier, and greener city for all.”

“We are paving the way toward our vision of New York City as a world-renowned offshore wind hub,” said President and CEO of NYCEDC Andrew Kimball. “The RFI will help to identify innovation in this industry and leverage a unique opportunity to create well-paying future-focused green jobs, maximize local economic benefits, and generate clean energy – putting us one step closer to achieving an equitable economic recovery.”

NYCEDC does not intend to issue any awards or agreements on the basis of this RFI, which should be viewed as a pre-competitive stage of solicitation.

Responses to the RFI are due by 11:59PM EST on September 9, 2022.