Jan De Nul to install French floating wind export cables

Jan De Nul has won a contract to install the export cables that will transport the renewable energy from France’s first commercial-scale floating wind farms from the offshore substation to shore. The two wind farms, off the coast of southern Brittany, will have a total installed capacity of 750 MW, and French transmission system operator RTE has now awarded a framework agreement to Jan De Nul, in partnership with Hellenic Cables, to supply and install the export cables. Each cable will have a length of about 50 kilometers.

Under the framework agreement, Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul are responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and protection of three high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) 225 kV cable systems, which together span some 150 kilometres. In addition to transport and installation, Jan De Nul will embed the cables in the seabed.

Hellenic Cables will also supply 240 kilometers of onshore cables, that will be manufactured in Hellenic Cable’s land cables facility in Thiva, Greece.

“We are proud having been awarded this contract by RTE, which underscores our expertise to develop solid and reliable cable installation solutions,” said Filip Olde Bijvank, head of commercial offshore cables at Jan De Nul Group. “The realization of this project will play a key role in unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind energy in France and shows Jan De Nul Group’s determination to build the energy transition and assist our clients to meet their ambitions.”

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables will execute these projects under an EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) contract with RTE set to be finalized during the period 2025-2026. The partners will develop the best cable design and installation methodology, both from a technical and economic perspective.

“We strongly believe framework agreements are the way forward in this industry,” said Wouter Vermeersch, manager offshore cables at Jan De Nul Group. “In this type of agreement, we work closely with our client to plan and execute the key aspects of cable production, transportation, installation, and protection, ensuring a smooth and timely delivery. In particular, this current frame agreement will result in an EPCI contract to support two floating wind farm developments. Following the frame agreement we have in place since 2023 for TenneT’s 2 GW program, this marks our second important framework agreement. RTE is the third transmission system operator in our portfolio, along with TenneT and Elia.”