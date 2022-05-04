Foss barges to become smart feeder barges for Vineyard Wind 1 Written by Nick Blenkey









DEME Offshore US has entering into a long-term agreement with Netherlands based motion compensation specialist Barge Master to develop technology that will be deployed in a pioneering feeder concept on the Vineyard Wind 1 project – the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S.DEME Offshore US has entering into a long-term agreement with Netherlands based motion compensation specialist Barge Master to develop technology that will be deployed in a pioneering feeder concept on the Vineyard Wind 1 project – the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S.

In 2021 DEME Offshore US secured a transport and installation contract for the 62 GE Haliade offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, which is located off the coast of Massachusetts. In addition to the installation of the turbines, DEME Offshore will also handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform.

DEME Offshore US is partnering with Foss Maritime to develop a Jones Act compliant smart feeder barge concept for the project. Under the new agreement with Barge Master, four motion compensation platforms will be installed on Foss Maritime barges.

This integrated, high-tech solution will enable the wind turbine components to be transported from U.S. ports to DEME’s specialized offshore installation vessels. When arriving alongside the installation vessel the Barge Master motion compensation technology ensures safe lifting operations – even for these giant components – and increases workability..

“This fully Jones Act compliant solution, based on using U.S.- flagged and U.S.-owned tugs and barges, again demonstrates our commitment to build and support the U.S. offshore wind industry and to create jobs for (unionized) American mariners,” said DEME Offshore US president Sidney Florey. “Uniquely, this technology turns existing barges into a high-tech, smart feeder concept, resulting in a competitive advantage for DEME Offshore and its partners. This solution also leads to sharp pricing and guaranteed availability for the offshore wind developers, our clients.”

“We are providing the most competitive feeder solution in the market by utilising proven technology,” said Barge Master director, Martijn Koppert. “By combining our motion compensated feeder platforms with existing US maritime equipment and DEME Offshore’s jack-up vessels, the CAPEX and OPEX are kept low when compared to other concepts. We are confident this feedering solution is perfect for the U.S. offshore wind market today, as well as for other large-scale wind farms in the future. We are delighted to enter this long-term commitment with DEME Offshore US and to showcase the potential of this innovative concept.”

DEME Offshore US has developed special seafastening releasing technology and new lifting tools in close collaboration with GE and Barge Master. DEME Offshore US, Foss Maritime and Barge Master are set to launch the new concept, which utilizes two fully-equipped smart feeder barges, in spring 2023.

The Barge Master concept is based on using patented technology, with control systems and cylinders supporting a platform and actively compensating the motions of the barge. The wind turbine components are fastened to the motion compensated platform. Barge Master has two existing and proven platforms that have aalready been used on several offshore energy projects already. These two platforms and two larger newbuild platforms will be specifically adapted to meet the needs for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.