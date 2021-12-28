Edda Wind wins Siemens Gamesa contract for SOV

Haugesund, Norway, headquartered offshore wind service company Edda Wind (OSL:EWIND) reports that it has entered into a five-year contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for a service operation vessel (SOV) currently under construction by Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Balenciaga.

The contract, which is on market terms, is expected to commence mid-2023 and will see the vessel operate at an offshore wind farm in France.

Edda Wind says that, with this contract, long term charters are entered into for six of the eight vessels in the Edda Wind fleet.

“This is another important milestone for Edda Wind and strong evidence that the company delivers on our ambitions,” says CEO Kenneth Walland. “We are very happy about this start of a long relation with one of the key players within offshore wind and the segments we operate in.”