Dustin Varnell joins IMCA U.S. offshore wind team

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has appointed Dustin Varnell to its business development team. Based in Rhode Island, Varnell will focus on the U.S. offshore wind energy market, complementing the work of Bruce Gresham, IMCA’s director of client engagement in the U.S.

“As a master mariner on dynamically positioned (DP) vessels, Dustin is very familiar with IMCA’s work in the field, which is very beneficial in representing the association to existing and new member companies in the U.S. wind industry,” said IMCA CEO Allen Leatt. “We look forward to closely engaging with industry in the northeast U.S. and helping to support the production goal of 30GW by 2030 in a safe and efficient way.”

A Massachusetts Maritime Academy graduate, Varnell has 20 years’ experience in offshore energy and marine operations. He spent over 15 years offshore as a ship’s officer working internationally on large-scale projects in Asia, the Gulf of Mexico, and Brazil. He is a master mariner, an experienced DP operator and has shipyard and vessel construction experience that includes projects in the U.S., Japan and Singapore.

He has spent the last four years in construction and operational planning in the developing U.S. offshore renewable energy industry.