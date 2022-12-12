Chinese yard delivers advanced CTV

China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou has delivered a new purpose-built 32-meter catamaran crew transfer vessel (CTV) to Goldsea Marine & Offshore Engineering (Shanghai) Co Ltd. The vessel’s designer, Incat Crowther, says its delivery marks a step change for the Chinese offshore wind industry, offering enhanced capabilities that include a large cargo zone and a maximum speed of up to 25 knots.

Recent sea trials that confirmed the vessel’s high performance, with Incat Crowther meeting all contractual requirements. The state-of-the-art catamaran will now be put into service transporting up to 12 technicians and six crew to and from Goldsea’s offshore wind assets.

Designed specifically for offshore conditions in China, the vessel offers stability, performance and functionality unmatched by other similar vessels in the region. The main deck features four crew cabins, two bathrooms and a large technician seating area with refreshment space. Internal storage for equipment is provided, as well as a large foredeck cargo zone.

The upper deck has two cabins, a bathroom, a large crew mess, pantry and an elevated wheelhouse that provides excellent visibility in almost any offshore conditions. Safety has also been prioritized with Incat Crowther’s resilient bow technology ensuring safe landings and transfers during wave height conditions in excess of two meters.

Below deck is a workshop, a utility room, additional storage and laundry facilities while the vessel is also prepared for a deck crane capable of lifting two tonnes at a reach of 10 metres.

The vessel is designed to work and stay offshore for extended periods and has a large deadweight capacity to allow this functionality.

“This vessel has been built in China and tailored to provide a comfortable, safe and efficient transport solution for Goldsea, a leader in the Chinese offshore wind industry,” said Ed Dudson, Incat Crowther’s managing director ‑ Europe “Incat Crowther has collaborated extensively with Goldsea and our long-term partners at AFAI Southern Shipyard on this project, and we are delighted with the results. This vessel heralds a new era in China’s offshore wind industry and ensures Goldsea remains ahead of the game.”