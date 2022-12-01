BMT unveils new CTV design

BMT has added a new 32-meter offshore wind crew transfer vessel (CTV) design to its portfolio that includes a fully hybrid propulsion option.

A number of BMT-designed hybrid vessels are already in service, including the MPA Guardian patrol vessel in Singapore, and BMT says that this enables it to offer the latest system architecture, tailored to the vessel’s specific operational profile.

BMT says that every aspect of the design of the new catamaran CTV, such as vessel structure, layout, and key equipment choices, has been optimized to be easier to build and more affordable.

This latest hull design draws upon many years of BMT experience in designing these types of vessels.To deliver superior seakeeping in the toughest conditions, it features a Z-Bow proven on many BMT in-service vessels.

Crew and offshore wind personnel safety and comfort have been fundamental to BMT’s approach with this design. Spaces around the vessel have been carefully arranged to improve workflow. The wheelhouse has been designed to offer outstanding visibility to facilitate crew transfers. The superstructure is resiliently mounted and significantly reduces noise and vibration.

At 32 meters (105 feet), the vessel’s size has been increased to provide a larger cargo deck area and increased load capacity. This will enable the vessel to play an increased role during the wind farm construction phases, with the ability to carry more equipment in support of the larger ships.

BMT’s patented and latest generation active fender system enhances both transfer capability in a wider range of sea states and the safety of personnel transfer, while reducing the potential for impact damage to the vessel or turbine structure.

“BMT collaborates with many industry-leading shipyards around the world, meticulously working through each area of the design,” says Jonathan Cotgreave, BMT’s lead naval architect. “Our team is a pioneer in the CTV market with over 60 vessels currently in-service in Asia, Europe and the U.S.A. With this design we are pushing the envelope, offering a significant stepping stone towards achieving net zero.