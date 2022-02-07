HOS to add 3 more OSVs to its fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS), Covington, La., continues to grow its fleet. Less than a month after announcing an agreement to acquire 10 vessels from Edison Chouest Offshore, HOS reports that it has acquired three high-spec new-generation offshore supply vessels from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) for an undisclosed amount of cash.

All three of the vessels were acquired at auction and are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,600 DWT.

“We believe these modern, state-of-the-art, high-spec, diesel-electric OSVs are great additions to our growing fleet,” said company president and CEO Todd Hornbeck. “Built by Eastern Shipbuilding in 2013 and 2014 to a design specification and with components that are very compatible with our other Tiger Shark Class vessels, these particular ships are excellent candidates for deployment in the growing U.S. domestic offshore wind industry, as well as for potential conversion to military or other non-oilfield, non-wind specialty applications.”

On taking physical delivery of the vessels from MARAD, the company expects to conduct reactivation and regulatory drydockings of all three vessels.