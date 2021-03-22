Harvey Gulf Subsea wins Navy Special Ops support contract

Written by Nick Blenkey
image description

Harvey Deep Sea

New Orleans, headquartered Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions reports that it has been awarded U.S. Navy contract worth $4 million that will see it utilize the 302-foot, 2013-built Harvey Deep Sea to provide ROV support and personnel to work in conjunction with Navy personnel is support of a special operations project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvey Gulf International Marine formed in June of 2020 with the aim of providing clients with a total package for turnkey solutions for all subsea requirements.

Categories: News, Offshore Tags: , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES