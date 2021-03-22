Harvey Gulf Subsea wins Navy Special Ops support contract Written by Nick Blenkey









New Orleans, headquartered Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions reports that it has been awarded U.S. Navy contract worth $4 million that will see it utilize the 302-foot, 2013-built Harvey Deep Sea to provide ROV support and personnel to work in conjunction with Navy personnel is support of a special operations project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvey Gulf International Marine formed in June of 2020 with the aim of providing clients with a total package for turnkey solutions for all subsea requirements.