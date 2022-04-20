Eidesvik brings two company veterans into the C-suite

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has appointed Arve Nilsen as its new chief operating officer (COO) and Ellen Sofie Ottesen as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Both are company veterans.

Nilsen has been with Eidesvik for 13 years and moves up from the role of technical manager,with responsibility for technology, purchasing and IT. With more than 30 years of industry and technology experience, as COO, he will have the overall responsibility for the operations of Eidesvik’s fleet of advanced vessels. He will assume his new role by the end of June at the latest.

“Arve has the extensive maritime competence and management experience needed to secure our operations continue with the same high quality that we are renowned for. I am also confident that he will be a force in further developing Eidesvik’s vessel operations,” says Eidesvik CEO and president , Gitte Gard Talmo.

Ottesen moves up from the role of director of sustainability at Eidesvik and has 25 years’ of experience within the maritime industry. In 15 years at Eidesvik, she has held management positions that have included fleet manager and head of Eidesvik’s newbuilding department. She will take up her new role with immediate effect.

The CTO role is a new position within the company, created to support the company’s strategy of positioning itself at the front end of the development of zero-emission shipping solutions. Eidesvik has installed battery hybrid solutions on 11 out of 12 vessels in operation, and aims to make its Viking Energy the world’s first offshore supply vessel to operate on ammonia as fuel.

“Eidesvik will be a technology competence center for new vessel solutions and green fuels,” says Talmo. “We are continuously exploring new technologies that will reduce our emissions, and the CTO will oversee our portfolio of projects and initiatives. Ellen Sofie’s extensive technology and company experience makes her the ideal candidate for this role.”