C-Innovation adds new multi-vessel Port Fourchon facility

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) affiliate C-Innovation has expanded into a new facility in Port Fourchon, La., that provides an additional dock facility for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services. These dedicated docks, along with C-I’s current docking location, will provide the company’s clients with faster mobilization, demobilization and between wells maintenance times, which translates into cost savings.

The new second facility offers vessel loading, project system integration testing (SIT), mobilization and demobilization services for the subsea market. With 1,500-square feet of linear dock space and 400,000-square feet of yard space, the location features a Manitowoc 888 crane and a Taylor 36,000-pound forklift. Delivering C-I’s premier customer service, the facility provides 24/7 operations, 24/7 dedicated dispatcher support, and a weekday manager. Client offices with conference rooms will be constructed later this year.

SUBSEA PROJECT HUB

“The new facility serves as a hub for executing all of our subsea projects,” said JeanPaul Guidry, shorebase operations manager, C-Innovation. “As C-I’s projects move from the initiation and planning phases, our shorebase operation facilities provide an efficient worflow as we move projects into mobilization and execution.”

The new Port Fourchon facility delivers comprehensive solutions for both subsea IMR and RLWI services on multiple vessels simultaneously. For IMR work, C-I provides both short and long-term storage for project equipment, and can move into SIT prior to mobilization. C-I can also mobilize all project equipment onto the vessel, without additional movements to/from slips.

For CI’s RLWI services, equipment and fluid can be staged prior to each mobilization or between well maintenance (BWM). SIT and preventative maintenance can be completed at the new facility before the vessel is ready to start a well campaign. The new

The new Port Fourchon location also features a dedicated waste fluid area, allowing the vessel to remove fluids and clean tanks efficiently so new fluids can be loaded in a timely manner.

“Our customers trust C-Innovation with providing a turnkey project execution solution,” said Guidry. “Having facilities dedicated to project execution creates a unique offering within the subsea service provider marketplace, and helps strengthen the trust our clients have in C-Innovation.”