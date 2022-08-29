Bordelon Marine extends charter agreement with Helix

Lockport, La., headquartered Bordelon Marine LLC has signed a two-year extension of its charter of the M/V Shelia Bordelon to Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX).

The 260-foot DP2 Jones Act compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel (ULIV) is mobilized with two Triton 200hp ROVs with high spec survey capabilities operated by Helix.

With decades of IRM expertise, Helix Robotics Solutions is well equipped to service clients’ light construction and renewables projects both in the U.S. and internationally with a focus on Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters.

“We are very excited to extend our long working relationship with Helix and their excellent marine group onboard the M/V Shelia Bordelon,” said Bordelon Marine president and CEO Wes Bordelon. “The vessel and the Helix team have a proven track record of safe and effective operations. We look forward to continuing this good work in the renewables and O&G markets for many years to come.”