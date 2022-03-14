Bordelon Marine signs Jones Act intervention vessel charter agreement Written by Nick Blenkey









Bordelon Marine LLC, Lockport, La., has signed a one-year firm charter agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) for the M/V Shelia Bordelon; a 260-foot DP2 Jones Act compliant ultra-light intervention vessel built in 2015.

Designed as a fuel-efficient intervention vessel, the Shelia Bordelon features an NOV 50-ton active heave compensating crane with 3,000 meters of wire, a mezzanine deck with internal offices, centralized online survey suite, offline data processing space, and is mobilized with two Triton 200 hp ROVs with high spec survey capabilities, operated by Helix.

The charter commenced in late February. While Helix expects the vessel primarily to support inspection, repair and maintenance operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, it can support international work as well.