ABS appoints Miguel Hernandez to lead global offshore

Miguel Hernandez, formerly general manager of sales and marketing at MODEC, has been named senior vice president of offshore business development at ABS. In that role he is leading ABS’s global offshore services business, including in the FPSO, FPU and floating offshore wind sectors.

Hernandez has more than 18 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including expertise in global strategic account management, offshore sales and business development. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering technology from Texas A&M University and a master of business administration degree from Rice University.

“As the world’s leading offshore class, we are always looking to innovate and develop our services for clients. This is why we have appointed Miguel, who I am delighted to welcome to ABS where I am confident he will support our best-in-class team to step-up to the next level,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS chairman, president and CEO. “Our clients expect and deserve industry-leading support as we navigate the operational and regulatory challenges of the energy transition and ABS is fully committed to ensuring they get it. Miguel’s appointment is the latest evidence of that.”