Wallenius Wilhelmsen goes more and bigger on giant Shapers Written by Nick Blenkey









The International Energy Agency is predicting that global EV sales will grow twelve-fold by 2035 under stated policies and car carrier operators have been ordering more and ever larger ships in response. That trend saw Wallenius Wilhelmsen report today that it has exercised options for two additional 11,700 CEU Shaper class car carriersand intends to upsize an additional two.

“Exercising our options and upsizing further Shaper class vessels fits seamlessly with Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s net-zero ambition,” says Xavier Leroi EVP & COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The option for the two additional 11,700 CEU Shaper was declared= at China Merchants Jingling Shipyard Co., Ltd.

When Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced back in September that four of the twelve Shaper Class car carrier vessels then on order for it at Jinling would be increased in size to 11,700 CEU it said that this would make them the largest PCTCs ever to sail.

The two declared options are part of the four previously announced outstanding options. Delivery is expected in second 2028. As part of the agreement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to hold options for two more vessels declarable by second half 2025.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen also intends to upsize two additional vessels from 9,300 CEU to 11,700 CEU, bringing the total of upsized Shaper vessels to eight.

The cost of the two optional vessels and the upsizing of the two of the vessels on order, will be in line with the previous order of Shaper class vessels, the company says.

Following today’s announcement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will have a total of 14 Shaper class vessels on order, 8 x 11,700 CEU and 6 x 9,300 CEU vessels,