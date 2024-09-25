Wallenius Wilhelmsen increases the size of four giant Shaper class ships Written by Nick Blenkey









Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced that four of the twelve Shaper Class car carrier vessels currently on order for it at China’s Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) will be increased in size.

Already larger than Höegh Autoliners’ 9,100 CEU Aurora Class vessels, the Shaper Class vessels have a 9,300 CEU, with the four upsized vessels will be increased in capacity from 9,300 to approximately 11,700 CEUs. The vessels will be the largest PCTCs ever to sail and, according to Wallenius Wilhelmsenm will play an important role in reducing the cost of the company’s net-zero end-to-end ambition.

“Specifically designed for our needs and trading patterns, prepared for net-zero from day one, and purpose built with significant economies of scale, we believe the new upsized Shaper vessels are a class apart,” says Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO shipping services at Wallenius Wilhelmse. “Providing significant savings on fuel and emissions in comparison to the current fleet and with both unparalleled capacity and the highest ramp strength in the order book, these vessels are truly fit for the future.”

The four upsized vessels share many of the integral design features of the Shaper Class such as a dual fuel engine, methanol capable from delivery, improved ramp strength, significant high and heavy capacity and an extensive focus on energy efficiency, safety and crew welfare.

The first Shaper Class vessels will start being delivered from the second half of 2026, with the new upsized versions due for delivery beginning late 2027.

What’s behind car carrier operators’ move to build ever larger vessels? Probably a belief in ever growing Chinese exports of electric vehicles. That has seen several countries are imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) due to concerns about unfair subsidies and market competition.The U.S has imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese-built EVs as of September 2024. This action is part of broader trade measures designed to counter what the U.S. views as unfair cost advantages that Chinese EV makers enjoy through state subsidies. Canada has imposed similar 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs, aligning with the U.S. The EU has introduced tariffs ranging from 17.4% to 37.6% on some specific Chinese EV manufacturers following an investigation into China’s EV industry subsidies.

None of this seems to have car carrier operators fazed.