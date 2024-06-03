Vigor completes USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) PSA

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, reports that it has completed a Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA) on USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) at its Swan Island shipyard. The first-in-class Military Sealift Command vessel will head into active service following the eight-month availability, as the lead ship in the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers. The successful availability adds to Vigor’s long track record of serving MSC at Swan Island.

“Our skilled workers are proud to serve MSC and our national defense,” said Adam Beck, EVP of ship repair for Vigor. “Completing John Lewis represents a milestone as we head into a new class of vessel and we look forward to the opportunity to continue this work in the future. These availabilities not only ensure we maintain a strong fleet, they support hundreds of family wage jobs in Portland and all around the Pacific Northwest.”

Beginning last fall, the PSA included systems improvements and post-delivery upgrades to improve the vessel’s operability. It is a typical availability during which any needed changes can be made and issues arising during initial sea trials can be addressed. More than 200 skilled workers supported the availability over the last several months.

Coincidentally, the namesake of the previous generation of replenishment oilers, USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) is also currently undergoing an availability at Vigor. The Swan Island shipyard where the work is being completed was one of the original Kaiser Shipyards which built Liberty ships during World War II.

In addition to USNS John Lewis and USNS Kaiser, Vigor continues work on the Military Sealift Command ships USNS Mercy and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), as well as additional commercial vessels.