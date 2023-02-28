VIDEO: Methanex and MOL complete bio-methanol fueled net-zero transatlantic voyage

Vancouver, B.C., based Methanex Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) report that the dual-fuel vessel Cajun Sun has successfully completed the first-ever net-zero voyage fueled by bio-methanol.

The Cajun Sun, operated by Methanex’s subsidiary Waterfront Shipping and chartered from MOL, departed from Geismar, La., on January 17 and arrived in Antwerp, Belgium on February 4. Cajun Sun and its MOL sister ships Taranaki Sun and Manchac Sun were among the first vessels built with MAN B&W ME-LGI two-stroke methanol dual-fuel engines

By blending ISCC-certified bio-methanol that has negative carbon intensity with natural gas-based methanol, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis were achieved for the 18-day trans-Atlantic voyage, reports Methanex.

“We’re proud to bring the marine industry a tangible solution to transition towards net-zero emissions through our blended methanol product using bio-methanol produced from renewable natural gas at our facility in Geismar, La.,” said Mark Allard, Methanex’s senior vice president, low carbon solutions. “As the world’s largest methanol producer, we are establishing a network of relationships with leading renewable natural gas suppliers and assessing other pathways, including carbon capture and storage and e-methanol, to provide solutions for the marine industry and other customers.”

“We’re pleased to complete the net-zero voyage by utilizing bio-methanol. This is another example of what we can collectively accomplish in our long-term partnership with Methanex and Waterfront Shipping that was solidified in early 2022 when we purchased a 40% interest in Waterfront Shipping,” said Kazuhiro Takahashi, MOL’s executive officer responsible for bunker business division. “MOL, as a pioneering shipping company, is committed to reducing the environmental impact of the shipping sector. The use of methanol, which can be readily adopted today, is one of the very promising alternative fuels. We are also contributing to various stages of supply chain through the development and usage of alternative fuels in the global shipping industry.”