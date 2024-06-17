Tour Collective orders new Incat Crowther eco-tourism vessel

The Tour Collective, an eco-tourism operator in Australia’s southeast Queensland region, has ordered a highly customized 22-meter Incat Crowther designed tourism vessel at the Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard in Coomera, Queensland.

The vessel is being built to support the Tour Collective’s operations in the Moreton Bay Marine Park and the company chose to work with Incat Crowther following the success of Spirit of Migaloo II, an Incat Crowther designed whale watching catamaran that has been in operation for its Seaworld Cruises brand since 2019.

The new vessel has been designed to support the unique schedule and operational requirements of The Tour Collective’s See Moreton operation and will incorporate Incat Crowther’s proven stern swimming platform design to provide passengers with vessel-based snorkeling and recreation. The low-draft vessel is also fitted with a custom bow gangway to allow for beach landing on the many islands within the Moreton Bay Marine Park area.

The main deck of the new eco-tourism vessel features seating for 105 passengers, a large central bar, two large refreshment refrigeration units, three bathrooms (toilets) and large ceiling windows to maximize opportunities for passengers to enjoy the iconic views while on board.

The mid deck features lounge-based seating for 42 passengers with the layout tailored to ensure every passenger can enjoy the views from their seat. The mid deck also boasts a second bar, two additional bathrooms (toilets), outdoor front-of-vessel seating for 49 passengers, the wheelhouse and a multifunctional platform that can double as a lifeguard station during snorkeling tours, or a DJ booth on dinner cruises.

The open-air roof deck, which can be accessed via dual stairways, offers outdoor seating for 20 passengers in addition to standing room.

“Since commencing operation in 2019, Spirit of Migaloo II has provided thousands of visitors to southeast Queensland with amazing whale watching trips and memories that will last a lifetime,” said Anthony Ardern, general manager of The Tour Collective. “We have been impressed by the performance and reliability of Spirit of Migaloo II and we are excited about our new custom designed See Moreton branded vessel.” .

“In designing this new vessel, we have worked closely with Incat Crowther’s team of naval architects to create a vessel tailored to our tours that will enable our customers to enjoy the beautiful Moreton Bay Marine Park in safety and comfort,” Ardern added. “We can’t wait to get it on the water.”