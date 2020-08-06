Tasmanian tour boat operator orders its eighth Incat Crowther vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Tasmanian tour boat operator World Heritage Cruises has ordered its eighth Incat Crowther designed vessel. Currently under construction at the Richardson Devine Marine shipyard in Hobart, the 220 passenger, 35 meter long by 10 meter beam catamaran will incorporate many of the features that have proven successful in the operator’s current Incat Crowther 35, Harbour Master.

Harbour Master‘s appeal as an efficient and stable platform has drawn expressions of interest from potential buyers and World Heritage sees this as an opportunity to take the lessons learned from the vessel and build a successor that improves the package in key areas.

Tasmania’s World Heritage-listed Gordon River is a competitive market and the bulk of the improvements fall under the banner of passenger amenity. The vessel will be one meter than the current Harbour Master, providing greater space, more aisles and smaller groups of seats.

A bar has been added to the mid-deck, linked to the main deck food preparation space by a dumb waiter. A highlights of World Heritage Cruises’ tours is a gourmet lunch featuring local produce. To enhance the offering, main deck service spaces have been expanded, with the bar and food preparation now separated and a larger serving island installed.

The cabin will be lighter and brighter with deep windows and the absence of the main stair tower, which has been moved aft among other obstructions such as bathrooms.

On-board amenities will also be boosted by the provision of Wi-Fi and multiple device charging options.

The new vessel will be powered by quad Scania DI16 076M main engines. These will drive a quartet of Doen DJ200 water jets. The quad Scania package has proven itself in Harbour Master, and the addition of jets will provide an efficient, reliable package with inherent redundancy. The vessel will operate at 25 knots.